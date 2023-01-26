    UCEED, CEED 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

    IIT Bombay will close the UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key window today. Candidates can submit their answer key objections through the link available on the official website. 

    Updated: Jan 26, 2023 10:50 IST
    UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key

    UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key Objection: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the window for candidates to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key objection today - January 26, 2023. The window will be open for the students until 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can visit the official website of UCEED and CEED 2023 to complete the objection process.

    To raise objections students are required to login through the candidate portal link available on the official website. Students are required to enter their email ID and Password in the login link provided. 

    UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key objection windows are available on the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 objections. 

    CEED 2023 Answer Key Objection 

    UCEED 2023 Answer Key Objection

    Steps to Raise Objections against UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key?

    The UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key is available online. Candidates can click on the candidate login link to raise objections if any. Students can also follow the steps provided here to raise objections.

    Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the UCEED/ CEED Candidate portal link

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password in the link given

    Step 4: Click on the Answer Key link 

    Step 5: Enter the comments against the responses 

    Step 6: Choose the correct question number from the drop-down menu and enter comments

    Step 7: Submit the supporting document

    Step 8: Click on the final submission

