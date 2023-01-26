UCEED, CEED 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key Objection: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the window for candidates to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key objection today - January 26, 2023. The window will be open for the students until 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can visit the official website of UCEED and CEED 2023 to complete the objection process.

To raise objections students are required to login through the candidate portal link available on the official website. Students are required to enter their email ID and Password in the login link provided.

UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key objection windows are available on the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 objections.

CEED 2023 Answer Key Objection

UCEED 2023 Answer Key Objection

Steps to Raise Objections against UCEED, CEED 2023 Answer Key?

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key is available online. Candidates can click on the candidate login link to raise objections if any. Students can also follow the steps provided here to raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the UCEED/ CEED Candidate portal link

Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Click on the Answer Key link

Step 5: Enter the comments against the responses

Step 6: Choose the correct question number from the drop-down menu and enter comments

Step 7: Submit the supporting document

Step 8: Click on the final submission

