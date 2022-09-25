UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration to begin on September 30, Check Details Here

UEED, CEED 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the revised schedule for the UCEED and CEED 2023 entrance examinations. As per the revised schedule released, the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations will commence on September 30, 2022, and the last date for students to complete the registration process is October 21, 2022.

UCEEd and CEED 2023 Registration and application process will be conducted in online mode. The link for students to register for the UCEEd and CEED 2023 Registrations will be made available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED and CEED entrance examinations are conducted for the admissions to the B.Des, M.Des, and Ph.D. programmes offered at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, and IITDM Jabalpur.

UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and application process

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration link will be made available on the official website on September 30, 2022. To complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations candidates are required to first visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link given. Only after completing the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations candidates will be able to complete the application process and submit the application fee.

As per the dates given, UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be conducted on January 22, 2023, in a single shift. Details related to the UCEED and CEED 2023 Examinations will be made available on the admit card of the entrance exam. Candidates who complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and application process will be able to download the admit card from January 13, 2023, onwards.

Steps to apply for UCEED and CEED 2023

UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration link will be available on the official website only. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the New Registration link given

Step 4: Complete the registration process by filling the required information

Step 5: Login to fill in the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 7: Submit the UCEED/ CEED 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

