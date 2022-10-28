UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration window without late fee Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be closing the online registration process doe the UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations today - October 28, 2022. Candidates can complete the registration and application process without submitting a late fee only until today. Candidates can visit the official website to complete the Registrations for UCEED, CEED 2023.

To register for the UCEED and CEED 2023 entrance examinations candidates are advised to visit the official website enter the details in the registration link provided. After completing the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to submit the application form and the online application fee. The registration lin for UCEED and CEED 2023 is available on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams conducted for the Admissions to B.Des, M.Des programmes will be held on January 22, 2023. The Admit Card for the entrance examinations will be made available online by January 13, 2023. To complete the CEED and UCEED 2023 registrations candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided here to complete the registration and application process.

CEED 2023 - Click Here

UCEED 2023 - Click Here

How to complete UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and application process is available on the official website. To register for the entrance examinations, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the fresh registration link provided.

After completing the registration process candidates will be able to complete the UCEED, CEED 2023 Application form. When completing the UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration and application form candidates must make sure that they enter the correct details and upload all necessary documents as per requirement.

Following the completion of the application form candidates will be able to submit the UCEED, CEED 2023 registration fee. Female students and students from the SC/ ST/ PwD category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1800/- while the other candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 3600/-

After the application window closes for submission without a late fee, the window will continue for students to apply for the entrance exams with a late fee of Rs. 500/- until November 4, 2022.

Before applying for UCEED and CEED 2023 candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria mentioned for the CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations. Candidates who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria will not be considered for the admission.

