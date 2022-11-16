UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration with late fee to close today, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be closing the UCEED and CEEDD 2023 Registration process today. Candidates must note that the registration window with late fee will be closing today - November 16, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration process with a late fee.

The last date for candidates to register for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams without a late fee was November 9, 2022. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams must be held on January 22, 2023, must complete the registration and application process in order to be issued the admit card for the entrance exam.

The UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.

UCEED 2023- Click Here

CEED 2023 - Click Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration and Application process

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration link are available on the official website. To register for the UCEED, CEED 2023 entrance exams candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the credentials in the link provided. The registration process for the UCEED and CEED 2023 entrance exams is conducted online mode. Follow the steps available below to register.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Official Website

Step 2: Click on the Registration Portal link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Register and enter the details

Step 4: Login using the credentials and complete the CEED/ UCEED 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

As mentioned, the UCEED and CEED 2023 entrance exams will be conducted on January 22, 2023. The UCEED and CEED entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the B.Des programme offered at IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The CEED 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the M.Des and Ph.D. Programmes.

