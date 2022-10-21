UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be closing the UCEED and CEED 2023 registration process today. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to register for the UCEED, CEED 2023 exams without a late fee is October 21, 2022. From October 22, 2022, onwards, the registration process will continue with a late fee of Rs. 500/- The last date for students to submit the applications with a late fee is October 29, 2022.

UCEED and CEED 2023 exams will be conducted on January 22, 2023. It is mandatory for students to complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 registration process in order to be eligible to appear for the entrance exam. When registering for the UCEED, CEED 2023 entrance examinations candidates must make sure that they enter all the details accurately in the registration and application link.

UCEED and CEED 2023 registration link is available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations through the link provided below.

UCEED Registration Link - Click Here

CEED Registration Link - Click Here

How to register for UCEED/ CEED 2023

The UCEED CEED 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website. To register for the UCEED, CEED 2023 entrance examinations candidates can first visit the website and enter the required details in the UCEED, CEED Registration link. Completing the registration process is mandatory for students interested in taking the entrance exam. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to complete the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED official website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Use the Login Credentials to complete the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the form of scanned copies in the UCEED/ CEED 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the payment link provided

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card will be available online from January 13, 2023. Only those candidates who have completed the UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration process will be able to download the admit card.

