    UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration Commence, Get Direct Link Here to Register

    UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations are now open. Interested candidates can visit the official website or click on the registration link available here to complete the registration process.

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 13:19 IST
    UCEED CEED 2023 Registrations
    UCEED CEED 2023 Registrations

    UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration process. Candidates interested in applying for the Undergraduate, and Postgraduate Design programmes can visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2023 to register for the entrance rest. 

    The registration link will be available on the official website until October 21, 2022. Students must also note that they can submit the applications after October 21 with a late fee until October 29, 2022. 

    UCEED and CEED 2023 exams are conducted for the B.Des, M.Des, and Ph.D. programmes offered in the participating institutes. While the B.Des programme is offered in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IITDM Jabalpur, M.Des programmes are offered in IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Guwahati. 

    UCEED 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

    CEED 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

    UCEED/ CEED 2023 Registration Process

    The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration links are now available on the respective websites. UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration. UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022. Candidates can browse through the steps provided below to complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations. 

    Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED official website or click on the link given here

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration Portal’ and enter the registered email id in the link given

    Step 3: After completing the registration, the application form will be available for the candidates to submit

    Step 4: Enter all the required information in the online application form and submit the application fee
    Step 5: UCEED, CEED 2023 application fee gateway will be available

    Step 6: Submit the application form through Credit/ Debit or Net Banking services 

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab and submit the application fee

    Also Read: KEAM 2nd Provisional Seat Allotment List 2022 Released, Download Engineering and Architecture List at cee.kerala.gov.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification