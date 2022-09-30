UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration Commence, Get Direct Link Here to Register

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration process. Candidates interested in applying for the Undergraduate, and Postgraduate Design programmes can visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2023 to register for the entrance rest.

The registration link will be available on the official website until October 21, 2022. Students must also note that they can submit the applications after October 21 with a late fee until October 29, 2022.

UCEED and CEED 2023 exams are conducted for the B.Des, M.Des, and Ph.D. programmes offered in the participating institutes. While the B.Des programme is offered in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IITDM Jabalpur, M.Des programmes are offered in IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Guwahati.

UCEED 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

CEED 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

UCEED/ CEED 2023 Registration Process

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration links are now available on the respective websites. UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration. UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022. Candidates can browse through the steps provided below to complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED official website or click on the link given here

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration Portal’ and enter the registered email id in the link given

Step 3: After completing the registration, the application form will be available for the candidates to submit

Step 4: Enter all the required information in the online application form and submit the application fee

Step 5: UCEED, CEED 2023 application fee gateway will be available

Step 6: Submit the application form through Credit/ Debit or Net Banking services

Step 7: Click on the final submission tab and submit the application fee

