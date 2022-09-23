UCEED, CEED 2023: Registrations to commence on October 5, Check Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced the schedule for the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 Examinations. According to the schedule released, the UCEED and CEED 2023 examination Registrations are scheduled to begin on October 5, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the UCEED and CEED exams in 2023 can visit the official website of IIT Bombay to start the registration and application process.

According to the schedule given, the registrations for UCEED and CEED 2023 will close on November 11, 2022, while candidates will also be able to submit the applications with a late fee of Rs. 500 until November 18, 2022. Students interested in applying for UCEED and CEED 2023 must make sure that they first check through the eligibility criteria and application details before moving on to the registration and application process.

CEED and UCEED 2023 exam schedule

Events Dates UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations Commence October 5, 2022 UCEED and CEED 2023 Last Date November 11, 2022 Last Date with Late fee of Rs 500 November 18, 2022

Steps to complete the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and application

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration and Application link will be made live on the official website on Octiber 5, 2022. Students need to first visit the website and complete the registration following which they can complete the applications.

To Register for UCEED and CEED 2023 students are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link given. When completing the registrations candidates must make sure that they enter the correct details and information in the registration link.

After completing the registrations students can login using the registration details and complete the online application form. When submitting the applications candidates are also required to upload all the necessary documents as per the required size in the application form.

The link to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 Application fee will be available only after candidates complete the application form. The fee has to be submitted online via credit, debit, or net baking options.

As per the tentative schedule provided, the CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will be conducted in the last week of January 2023. Candidates who qualify the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams will be eligible for the admissions to B.Des, M.Des, PhD programmes offered at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

Also Read: Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 (OUT): BSEB Released Bihar D.El.Ed Answer key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in