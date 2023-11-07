UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Deadline With Regular Fee Extended, Apply Until November 13

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registrations Extended: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has further extended the deadline for students to register for the UCEED, CEED 2024 exams. Earlier, the last date for students to complete the registrations with a late fee was November 6, 2023, and the last date to submit registrations with a late fee was November 13, 2023.

According to the revised schedule however, the last date for students to register for UCEED, CEED 2023 with regular fee has been extended to November 13, 2023, while the last date for students to submit their CEED, UCEED 2024 applications with late fee has been extended to November 30, 2023.

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) can visit the official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates applying for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024 can visit the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in to register.

UCEED 2024 - Click Here

CEED 2024 - Click Here

UCEED, CEED 2024 Revised Schedule

Particulars Date UCEED, CEED 2024 registration with regular fee November 13, 2023 UCEED, CEED 2024 registration with late fee November 20, 2023 Admit card January 5, 2024 Entrance Exam January 21, 2024

Steps to Register for UCEED, CEED 2024

The UCEED CEED 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website. Students yet to submit their registration can follow the steps given below to fill out and submit the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED, CEED 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the credentials required

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

