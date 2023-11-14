  1. Home
UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration With Late Fee Begins; Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2024 registration window with late fee has opened today. Eligible candidates must register at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Check important dates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 14, 2023 18:24 IST
UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: The authorities have opened the application window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) with a late fee today: November 14, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to fill out the application form before the last date as no extensions may be provided. According to the official schedule, the exam will be held on January 21, 2024 (9.00 am to 12.00 pm). Candidates can check out the complete schedule 

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Link- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

CEED 2024 Registration Link

CLICK HERE

UCEED 2024 Registration Link

CLICK HERE

UCEED, CEED 2024  Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply with a late fee

November 20, 2023

Release of admit card

January 5, 2024 (1 pm)

CEED, UCEED exam date

January 21, 2024 (9 am - 12 noon)

Release of draft UCEED 2024 answer key

January 23, 2024

How to Register for UCEED, CEED 2024 Exam?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a hardcopy for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
