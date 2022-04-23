UGC, AICTE warn students against pursuing Higher Education in Pakistan, Get Details Here

UGC – AICTE warn against Higher Education in Pakistan: Higher Education Regulators UGC and AICTE have issued a notification, warning students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan. The joint notification issued by the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE, comes as an advisory for students who might be interested in pursuing higher education from colleges and universities based in Pakistan. The advisory draws special attention to cases wherein students have taken admission to Pakistani higher education institutions and have been unable to find employment or higher education opportunities in the country.

No Higher Education, Jobs in India, warns UGC, AICTE

Amid rising concerns around the future of students who might be studying at higher education institutions based in Pakistan, the advisory says that there might be severe ramifications for such students in the near future. The advisory also states that students who join Colleges or Universities in Pakistan for higher education may find limited or 'no job or higher education opportunity in India.' To help students get complete information about the issue, a direct link to the official advisory is linked below:

Click Here for the Detailed Notification

Warning students against joining higher education institutions based in Pakistan, the notice reads "All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education, Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan."

Exception for Migrants Granted Indian Citizenship

While highlighting the challenges that students might face upon pursuing higher education in Pakistani higher education institutions, UGC and AICTE also point out that migrants who have been granted Indian citizenship will be exceptions to this clause. The official circular in this regard read "However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from M.H.A."

