UGC Allows HEIs to Offer New Online Courses For Academic Session 2023, Check Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed three more HEIs to offer full-fledged programmes in online as well as distance learning modes for the academic session January-February 2023. As per the recent updates, UGC has approved three Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Himachal Pradesh, Vivekananda Global University in Rajasthan, and Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the recent updates, the commission has given the approval to these HEIs after obtaining an affidavit confirming the compliance with all the provisions stipulated under regulation 3(B)(a) of the UGC (ODL and Online programmes) Regulations 2020 and its amendments also deposited prescribed fee as notified by the commission.

Programmes Offered by HEIs

According to the official notification released on the website, these Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will launch various programmes mentioned in the table given below.

HEIs Name Programme Name Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Himachal Pradesh Master of Business Administration Vivekananda Global University, Rajasthan Bachelor of Computer Applications

Bachelor of Business Administration

Master of Business Administration Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh Master of Business Administration

Master of Computer Applications

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Computer Applications

Master of Commerce

According to the official notice released by the UGC, these HEIs are entitled to offer online courses till they complete NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Earlier, the commission made it compulsory for all HEIs to offer online courses to create ABC (Academic Bank of Credit) IDs for its students and deposit their credits. However, the last date of admission for the academic session January-February 2023 is March 31, 2023.

