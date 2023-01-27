    UGC Allows HEIs to Offer New Online Courses For Academic Session 2023, Check Details Here

    UGC has allowed three more HEIs to offer full-fledged programmes in online as well as distance learning modes for the academic session January-February 2023. The last date of admission for the January-February 2023 session is March 31, 2023. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 12:35 IST
    University Grants Commission Allows HEIs to Offer New Online Programmes
    The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed three more HEIs to offer full-fledged programmes in online as well as distance learning modes for the academic session January-February 2023. As per the recent updates, UGC has approved three Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Himachal Pradesh, Vivekananda Global University in Rajasthan, and Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh.

    UGC Official Notification - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the recent updates, the commission has given the approval to these HEIs after obtaining an affidavit confirming the compliance with all the provisions stipulated under regulation 3(B)(a) of the UGC (ODL and Online programmes) Regulations 2020 and its amendments also deposited prescribed fee as notified by the commission.

    Programmes Offered by HEIs

    According to the official notification released on the website, these Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will launch various programmes mentioned in the table given below.

    HEIs Name

    Programme Name

    Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Himachal Pradesh

    Master of Business Administration

    Vivekananda Global University, Rajasthan
    • Bachelor of Computer Applications 
    • Bachelor of Business Administration 
    • Master of Business Administration 

    Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh
    • Master of Business Administration
    • Master of Computer Applications 
    • Bachelor of Business Administration 
    • Bachelor of Computer Applications 
    • Master of Commerce 

    According to the official notice released by the UGC, these HEIs are entitled to offer online courses till they complete NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. 

    Earlier, the commission made it compulsory for all HEIs to offer online courses to create ABC (Academic Bank of Credit) IDs for its students and deposit their credits. However, the last date of admission for the academic session January-February 2023 is March 31, 2023.

