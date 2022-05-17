UGC appoints committee to finalize Rules for Setting-up of Foreign University Campuses in India

UGC Committee on Foreign University Campuses: With an aim to provide Indian students an avenue to learn from the best in the world, the government has permitted Foreign Universities to set up campuses in India. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this decision as part of the government’s liberalisation of the higher education space in India policy in her Budget Speech 2022-23. In line with this, now UGC - University Grants Commission has setup an expert committee to design and finalize rules for setting up of foreign university campuses in the country.

News Confirmed by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The news about an expert committee being setup for finalizing the rules regarding Foreign University Campuses being setup in India has been confirmed by the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. While interacting with media persons on Tuesday, Dr Jagadesh Kumar confirmed that the committee is in advanced discussion with regards to finalization of rules. The deliberations being done by the panel are regarding the regulations and guidelines that are required to facilitate foreign universities to open their campuses in India.

Foreign University Campuses in GIFT City, Gandhinagar and Mainland Country

As per the earlier announcement, the decision to permit setting of Foreign University Campuses was to be limited to the Special Economic Zone in the GIFT City, Gandhinagar. However, the deliberations are now looking at allowing the Foreign Universities to establish campuses even in the mainland of the country as well.

In line with the policy announced in the Union Budget 2022, Top Foreign Universities will be allowed to setup campuses in India to offer PG and Executive Programmes in financial services and technology domains. These universities will not operate under the regulatory framework of UGC and AICTE. However, as of now, the panel appointed is also tasked with looking at the possible regulatory framework for UGC through which the academic programmes offered by these Foreign Universities can also be regulated.

Also Read: CUET 2022: Check Preparation Tips, Paper Pattern for exams here