UGC Begins Applications for Fellowship Research Grants, Apply at ugc.ac.in

UGC Fellowship Research Grants Scheme: The University Grants Commission has invited applications for Fellowship Research Grants. Candidates eligible for the fellowship can apply for the same through the link available on the official website. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the applications is October 10, 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for the fellowship grants can visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria, fellowship application guidelines, application process, selection process and other details.

The various schemes under the Fellowship Research Grants include

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girls Child

Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

Dr. DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

UGC Fellowship Grants Scheme Official notification

How to apply for the Fellowship Programmes

The applications for the fellowship programme is available on the official website - ugc.ac.in. Candidates need to complete the registrations by clicking on the link for each fellowship programme. Following the registrations candidates can fill and submit the application form and the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC

Step 2: Click on the ‘Fellowship Research Grants Scheme 2022’ link

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the scheme to apply for

Step 4: Enter the required details and complete the application form

Step 5: Upload all documents required

Step 6: Complete the payment procedure and submit the application

