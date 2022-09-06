    UGC Begins Applications for Fellowship Research Grants, Apply at ugc.ac.in

    The University Grants Commission has invited applications for Fellowship Research Grants.  Students interested in applying for the different fellowship programmes can check the application related details here. 

    Updated: Sep 6, 2022 13:51 IST
    UGC Fellowship Research Grants
    UGC Fellowship Research Grants Scheme: The University Grants Commission has invited applications for Fellowship Research Grants. Candidates eligible for the fellowship can apply for the same through the link available on the official website. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the applications is October 10, 2022.

    Candidates interested in applying for the fellowship grants can visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria, fellowship application guidelines, application process, selection process and other details. 

    The various schemes under the Fellowship Research Grants include 

    • Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girls Child
    • Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship
    • Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members
    • Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members
    • Dr. DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

    UGC Fellowship Grants Scheme Official notification

    How to apply for the Fellowship Programmes

    The applications for the fellowship programme is available on the official website - ugc.ac.in. Candidates need to complete the registrations by clicking on the link for each fellowship programme. Following the registrations candidates can fill and submit the application form and the application fee. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Fellowship Research Grants Scheme 2022’ link

    Step 3: Click on the registration link for the scheme to apply for

    Step 4:  Enter the required details and complete the application form

    Step 5: Upload all documents required

    Step 6: Complete the payment procedure and submit the application

