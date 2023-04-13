UGC Drafts Guidelines to Integrate IKS System in Higher Education Curriculum, Check Details Here

Incorporating IKS System in Higher Education Curriculum: As per the recent updates, the University Grants Commission has drafted the guidelines for the incorporation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in higher education curriculum, According to the official notice, the commission has requested the universities to prepare courses and programmes as per the guidelines and asked them to give feedback/suggestions through the given e-mail- ugc.iks@gmail.com by April 30, 2023.

Check the official notice here

According to the commission, the India's Knowledge Systems have the potential to provide relevant reflections to aspiring students to expand their leadership and problem-solving skills, charting a future course of action. Integrating IKS within the existing educational framework will aid in preserving and disseminating Indian Knowledge System for better research and societal applications, the UGC said in the official notice.

Guidelines for IKS Courses in UG Programmes

The drafted guidelines for incorporating IKS System in higher education curriculum issued by the UGC are mentioned below:

Students who are enrolled in four-year undergraduate courses must be encouraged to take the appropriate number of courses in IKS to make sure that their total credits represent at least 5% of the total credits required.

All the students must take a foundational course in the Indian Knowledge System, which is designed to present an overall introduction to all the streams of IKS relevant to the UG programme

Students may be encouraged to opt for a suitable topic related to the IKS system for their project work in the 7/8 semesters of the undergraduate (UG) programme, wherever possible.

Students may be allowed to opt for internship/apprenticeship in any of the topics/disciplines that are part of IKS.

These provisions may be incorporated into the curricular framework for the respective courses with the approval of the competent authority of the higher educational institutions wherever applicable.

