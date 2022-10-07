UGC Launches Syllabus for UG, PG Cyber Security course, Check Details Here

Syllabus for Cyber Security Course: Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission has launched the Syllabus for the Cyber Security Course offered at the UG and PG levels. The syllabus was released as part of the 'Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022'.

The syllabus has been launched with an aim to create more awareness, and responsive and responsible digital citizens contributing towards an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem. The Chairman when speaking at the launch further added that for classroom transactions of the courses at the UG and PG level. Higher Education Institutions can invite Cyber Security/ Computer/ IT qualified faculty or experts from the Industry or the Subject Matter to conduct classes, practicals, and tutorials.

Read more At: https://t.co/PgTpsMQ4or — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) October 6, 2022

Presentation on Cyber Security

Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre - Ministry of Home Affairs Deepak Virmani and his team made a presentation on the Prevention of Cybercrime and Adoption of Cyber Hygiene highlighting the themes of securing digital personal finance, mindful usage of social media, expected futuristic cyber attacks, cyber hygiene, securing digital personal finance, email security, mobile, and internet security and computer security. The presentation was followed by an interactive session with the participants.

Authorities who attended the event included Vice Chancellors, Principals, Faculty members and students from institutions across the country.

UGC Vice Chairman, Deepak Kumar Srivastava mentioned that creating cyber awareness and sensitizing the internet user on safeguarding against cyber attacks is required in the present time.

