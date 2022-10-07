    UGC Launches Syllabus for UG, PG Cyber Security course, Check Details Here

     UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar has launched the syllabus for UG, PG course on Cyber Security. The course will include topics that will create awareness about cyber security among students. Check course details here. 

    Updated: Oct 7, 2022 14:18 IST
    UGC Syllabus launch for Cyber Security
    UGC Syllabus launch for Cyber Security

    Syllabus for Cyber Security Course: Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission has launched the Syllabus for the Cyber Security Course offered at the UG and PG levels. The syllabus was released as part of the 'Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022'.

    The syllabus has been launched with an aim to create more awareness, and responsive and responsible digital citizens contributing towards an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem. The Chairman when speaking at the launch further added that for classroom transactions of the courses at the UG and PG level. Higher Education Institutions can invite Cyber Security/ Computer/ IT qualified faculty or experts from the Industry or the Subject Matter to conduct classes, practicals, and tutorials.

    Presentation on Cyber Security

    Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre - Ministry of Home Affairs Deepak Virmani and his team made a presentation on the Prevention of Cybercrime and Adoption of Cyber Hygiene highlighting the themes of securing digital personal finance, mindful usage of social media, expected futuristic cyber attacks, cyber hygiene, securing digital personal finance, email security, mobile, and internet security and computer security. The presentation was followed by an interactive session with the participants.

    Authorities who attended the event included Vice Chancellors, Principals, Faculty members and students from institutions across the country. 

    UGC Vice Chairman, Deepak Kumar Srivastava mentioned that creating cyber awareness and sensitizing the internet user on safeguarding against cyber attacks is required in the present time. 

    Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment List To Release Tomorrow at comedk.org, Know How To Download

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification