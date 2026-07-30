UGC Offers One-Year PG Programme under ODL and Online Mode Under NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated the One-Year Postgraduate Programme under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or Online mode in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. It aims to offer those learners who have successfully completed a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree with Honours to achieve a graduate degree in distance mode.

Accordingly, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) already recognized by the UGC to offer a Two-Year Postgraduate Programme through ODL and/or Online mode, may offer a One-Year Postgraduate Programme in the same discipline. This will be subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed credit requirements, the approval of the programme by the competent statutory bodies of the HEI and compliance with the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, as amended from time to time, and other prescribed requirements.