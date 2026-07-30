UGC Offers One-Year PG Programme under ODL and Online Mode Under NEP 2020
The University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer a One-Year Postgraduate Programme under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or Online mode in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. It aims to offer those learners who have successfully completed a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree with Honours to achieve a graduate degree in distance mode.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated the One-Year Postgraduate Programme under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or Online mode in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. It aims to offer those learners who have successfully completed a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree with Honours to achieve a graduate degree in distance mode.
Accordingly, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) already recognized by the UGC to offer a Two-Year Postgraduate Programme through ODL and/or Online mode, may offer a One-Year Postgraduate Programme in the same discipline. This will be subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed credit requirements, the approval of the programme by the competent statutory bodies of the HEI and compliance with the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, as amended from time to time, and other prescribed requirements.
Key points highlighted in the notice mention:
- The proposed One-Year Postgraduate Programme shall be in conformity with the provisions of NEP, 2020 and the applicable UGC Regulations/Guidelines.
- The One-Year Postgraduate Programme through the ODL and/or Online mode is permitted only if the corresponding Two-Year Postgraduate Programme in ODL and/or Online mode has already been recognized/entitled by the UGC for the HEI.
- Admission to the programme shall be restricted to learners possessing the prescribed eligibility, subject to the successful completion of a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree with Honours.
- Entry-level eligibility criteria for Programmes such as MBA, MCA, PGDM etc. shall be strictly as per eligibility conditions prescribed by the concerned Regulatory Bodies from time to time.
- The curriculum, learning resources, assessment, credit framework, and all other academic requirements comply with the relevant UGC Regulations and statutory norms.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.