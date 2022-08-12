UGC proposal to club National Level exams into a single examination

Single National Level Exams: According to media reports, the University Grants Commission has given a proposal to merge NEET, JEE Main exams with the CUET examinations which will make CUET a one entrance examination for all the courses.

UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar when speaking to the media stated that the commission is working on a proposal to integrate the separate entrance examination for medical and engineering programmes into the CUET exams. The UGC chairman stated that there is no reason for why the students should appear for separate exams when the same subjects are being tested in the entrance examination.

Currently students are appearing for NEET exams for medical and dental courses while JEE Main is conducted for admissions to Engineering programmes. The CUET examinations were introduced for the first time in this academic year for the admissions to the degree courses offered in the central universities across the country.

Committe forms by UGC

As per reports, if the proposal is approved, students will be required to appear for a single examination. The UGC chairman has stated that a committee has also been formed to look into the feasibility of merging three national level exams. With the common exam students will be required to study for one single entrance exam but get multiple opportunities to apply among the various disciplines.

Kumar further pointed out that CUET is the only entrance which can be considered to incorporate all the disciplines. Students who are interested in engineering will have their math, physics, chemistry marks considered for the admissions while for medicine, physics, chemistry and biology subjects will be considered.

Single exam for better management

The motive behind merging the examinations is not only to ease the struggles of the students but also simplifying the logistics of the NTA conducting all the national level examinations. According to officials a single exam will simplify the logistics of conducting the exams and also provide students the eas to prepare for the exams, manage the exam dates etc.

The proposal is to conduct one entrance exam in the CBT mode twice a year and students will have a chance to appear for the exam in two sessions.

