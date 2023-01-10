UGC Urges Universities to Facilitate Students with Provision to Pursue Dual Degrees

Dual-Degree Programme: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, issued an official notice asking universities to devise mechanisms facilitating students so that they can pursue two academic courses simultaneously. As per the recent updates, the UGC introduced the guidelines for pursuing dual-degree programmes in April 2022.

According to the latest notification released on the official website, the commission said that students are struggling in pursuing the dual-degree programme as Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) insists on the submission of School Leaving and Migration certificates. The official notice also read that due to the absence of these certificates, students are not granted admission and that resulted in the failure of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously.

However, the University Grants Commission requested the universities to devise facilitative mechanisms with their statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes together.

UGC Dual-Degree Academic Programme Guidelines

According to the UGC Dual-Degree full-time course guidelines, candidates are allowed to pursue two academic degrees in both online and offline mode. However, they can pursue up to two online courses affiliated with the same university or from different universities simultaneously.

This Dual-Degree academic programme aims to provide facilities to students in multiple ways so that they can get both formal and non-formal types of education.

However, this programme is not applicable to students who are pursuing their Doctorate (Ph.D.) degrees.

Candidates can pursue dual-degree programmes on the condition that class time-table does not overlap with each other.

Objective of UGC Dual-Degree Academic Programme

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the dual-degree programmes will allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously starting from identifying, recognizing, and fostering the unique abilities of students.

There will be no hard separations between vocational and academic courses, and curricular and extracurricular activities.

It enables an individual to study more than one specialized subject of their area of interest on an advanced level. It also helps in developing students' character.

