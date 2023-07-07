UGET Admit Card 2023 releases at lkouniv.ac.in, Lucknow University UG exams from July 10

UGET Admit Card 2023: The University of Lucknow has issued the admit card for the undergraduate entrance test (UGET) today. Candidates who registered for the Lucknow University entrance exam for UG admission can download the UGET admit card online at lkouniv.ac.in. They have to use their registration number, password and the captcha code to download their hall ticket of UGET 2023.

Lucknow University UGET 2023 will be conducted from July 10 and will conclude on July 15. The UGET 2023 exams will be conducted in the morning and evening shifts. To appear in the exam candidates have to carry their entrance exam Lucknow University UG admit card that has been released today.

UGET Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can download their admit card from today to appear in the Lucknow University entrance exam. They can check below the table to know the exam dates:

Morning Shift (10:30 am to 12 pm) Evening Shift (2:30 to 4 pm) Exam Dates B.El.Ed D.Pharm July 10, 2023 B.Com B.Com (H) July 11, 2023 BBA LLM (integrated 5-year) July 12, 2023 BCA B.Sc (Maths) July 13, 2023 B.Sc (Agriculture) B.Sc (Biology) July 14, 2023 BVA/ BFA BJMC July 15, 2023 BA July 16, 2023

How to download UGET Admit Card 2023 for Lucknow University UG Entrance Exam?

Registered candidates can download their Lucknow University UG hall ticket online. They can go through the steps to know how to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to official website: lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to admission tab

Step 3: Now, select LU registration number (LURN)

Step 4: Click on login tab

Step 5: In the login window enter Aadhaar card number and date of birth

Step 6: The hall ticket for the exam applied will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference

Details mentioned in the Lucknow University Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023

The LU admit card will likely to include the below-mentioned information:

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Selected programme

Registration number

Roll number

Candidate’s passport size photograph and signature

Exam centre address

Exam date and time

