UGET Admit Card 2023 releases at lkouniv.ac.in, Lucknow University UG exams from July 10

UGET Admit Card 2023: The University of Lucknow has issued the admit card for the undergraduate entrance test (UGET) today. Candidates who registered for the Lucknow University entrance exam for UG admission can download the UGET admit card online at lkouniv.ac.in. They have to use their registration number, password and the captcha code to download their hall ticket of UGET 2023.
Lucknow University UGET 2023 will be conducted from July 10 and will conclude on July 15. The UGET 2023 exams will be conducted in the morning and evening shifts. To appear in the exam candidates have to carry their entrance exam Lucknow University UG admit card that has been released today.
Lucknow University UGET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)
UGET Exam Dates 2023
Candidates can download their admit card from today to appear in the Lucknow University entrance exam. They can check below the table to know the exam dates:
|
Morning Shift (10:30 am to 12 pm)
|
Evening Shift (2:30 to 4 pm)
|
Exam Dates
|
B.El.Ed
|
D.Pharm
|
July 10, 2023
|
B.Com
|
B.Com (H)
|
July 11, 2023
|
BBA
|
LLM (integrated 5-year)
|
July 12, 2023
|
BCA
|
B.Sc (Maths)
|
July 13, 2023
|
B.Sc (Agriculture)
|
B.Sc (Biology)
|
July 14, 2023
|
BVA/ BFA
|
BJMC
|
July 15, 2023
|
BA
|
|
July 16, 2023
How to download UGET Admit Card 2023 for Lucknow University UG Entrance Exam?
Registered candidates can download their Lucknow University UG hall ticket online. They can go through the steps to know how to download the admit card:
Step 1: Go to official website: lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to admission tab
Step 3: Now, select LU registration number (LURN)
Step 4: Click on login tab
Step 5: In the login window enter Aadhaar card number and date of birth
Step 6: The hall ticket for the exam applied will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference
Details mentioned in the Lucknow University Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023
The LU admit card will likely to include the below-mentioned information:
- Candidate’s name
- Date of birth
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Selected programme
- Registration number
- Roll number
- Candidate’s passport size photograph and signature
- Exam centre address
- Exam date and time
