UK Board 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: When will UBSE declare Uttarakhand 12th Results at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board result 2022 for Class 12 soon. Students can check their UBSE 12th result 2022 in online mode on the official website - uaresults.nic.in. For the UK Board 12th result online, students have to use their roll number. This year, nearly 1.20 lakh students have appeared for the UK Board 12th exam.

As per media reports, it is expected that the UBSE 12th result might be available by June 2022. Also, the board is expected to release the Class 12 result first and then the class 10 result just like last year. All the students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting to know the answer to UK Board Result 2022 for Class 12 kab aayega?

UK Board 12th Result 2022 Expected Date

As per some media reports, sources have shared a tentative date of June for the announcement of UBSE class 12th result 2022. Some websites have claimed that UK Board might release the result on 10th June whereas others are claiming that UBSE result might be released by end of May as well. However, the authorities have not yet announced any date or any other information regarding UK Board Result 2022 for Class 12 kab aayega. It is expected that the board will soon announce the date and time for the declaration of result at the official website.

How To Check UK Board 12th Result 2022?

To check the Uttarakhand class 12th board results, students will have to visit the official website - uaresults.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, they will have to click on UK board 12th result and a login window will appear on the screen. Now enter roll number and submit the details. The UK Board class 12th result will appear on the screen. Also, the authorities might provide SMS facility to check the result.

UBSE 12th Result Statistics

Along with the announcement of Uttarakhand 12th result, the board will also release the merit lists and result statistics. Last year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 99.56%. In the UK 12th result 2020, 1,19,164 students passed the exam and the overall pass percentage was 80.26%. Once the authorities publish the Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 on its official website, the names of the toppers are announced by the board.

