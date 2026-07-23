UK India Young Professionals Visa Scheme 2026 Apply Online Deadline Today - Register Now at gov.uk
India Young Professionals Scheme 2026: The final UK India Young Professionals Scheme 2026 ballot is now open. Read the article to know the deadline, eligibility criteria, fees details, documents required and what happens after selection.
The UK has opened the second and final ballot for the Young Professionals Scheme 2026. Indian citizens must enter this ballot first because it is the only way to get invited to apply for the visa. The ballot opened on July 21, 2026 and the last date is today i.e July 23, 2026 at 1.30 PM. Applicants can make entries by visiting the official UK government website. Selected applicants will get the result by email within two weeks after the ballot closes.
UK India Young Professional Scheme 2026: Ballot Details
The July round will offer the remaining places under the scheme. Most of the 3000 reserved for Indian citizens in 2026 were already filled in the first ballot held in February. Since demand is higher than the number of available places people cannot apply directly for the visa. To enter the ballot details applicants need to submit details such as: Full name, DOB, Passport Details, Scanned copy or photo of passport, Phone Number, Email Address. Entry for the ballot is free, Only one entry is allowed per person.
UK India Young Professionals Scheme 2026: Eligibility Rules
- Must be an Indian citizen
- Must usually be between 18 and 39 years old
- Must hold a bachelor’s degree or another accepted qualification
- Must have at least £ 2530 (2,79,139.96 INR) in savings
- Must not have dependent children under 18
UK IYPS 2026 Fee Details
Applicants must note that the ballot entry is free. But if a person is selected and decides to apply for they visa they must pay:
- £340 as Visa Application Fees
- Immigration Health Surcharge
What Happens After Selection in the IYPS 2026 Ballot
The visa does not need a job offer or employer sponsorship. Successful applicants can live, work, study and travel in the UK for up to 24 months. Selection in the ballot does not mean the visa is approved. It only means the person can start the formal application. After receiving the invitation email they will have 90 days to apply online, pay the required charges and complete biometric steps with fingerprints and a photograph. If they later change their mind they mind they do not have to continue, If they are not selected they cannot challenge the result. They may enter future ballots if the scheme continues and they still meet the rules.
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