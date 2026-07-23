UK India Young Professionals Visa Scheme 2026 Apply Online Deadline Today - Register Now at gov.uk

The UK has opened the second and final ballot for the Young Professionals Scheme 2026. Indian citizens must enter this ballot first because it is the only way to get invited to apply for the visa. The ballot opened on July 21, 2026 and the last date is today i.e July 23, 2026 at 1.30 PM. Applicants can make entries by visiting the official UK government website. Selected applicants will get the result by email within two weeks after the ballot closes.

UK India Young Professional Scheme 2026: Ballot Details

The July round will offer the remaining places under the scheme. Most of the 3000 reserved for Indian citizens in 2026 were already filled in the first ballot held in February. Since demand is higher than the number of available places people cannot apply directly for the visa. To enter the ballot details applicants need to submit details such as: Full name, DOB, Passport Details, Scanned copy or photo of passport, Phone Number, Email Address. Entry for the ballot is free, Only one entry is allowed per person.