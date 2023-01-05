UNODC Train Rural Educators through GRACE Initiative

United Nationals Office on Drugs and Crime conducted a training session with rural educators and students on Crime Prevention, SDG’s and Peace.UNODC’s South Asia Communications Officer, Mr. Samarth Pathak visited RTAV (Round Table Abhinav Vidyalaya) where the training was conducted to build capacities of rural educators and secondary-level students on issues like Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Peace, Crim Prevention, and Integrity using Educational Resources Development under UNODC’s Grace Initiative.

Round Table Abhinav Vidyalaya (RTAV) was set by a group of small educators in Mirzamurad, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh with an aim to bring about significant changes in young lives. The United Nationals Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) connected with RTAV in 2020 during the Lockdown conducting their Lockdown Learners Series amidst the pandemic. The series was introduced by educators to minimize the consumption of internet data ad make engagement more cost-effective for students using WhatsApp and Audio notes which were used to facilitate interactive discussions on social themes.

Training conducted for Educators

Rural Educators from across the state were trained on using education to strengthen the socio-emotional resilience of students with a meaningful engagement in Crime Prevention, SDG’s and Peace.

RTAV Principal Jaya Shukla Tewari stated that education with experience can transform lives and the GRACE Initiative was helpful on learning of ways to use educational resources in classroom activities to build integrity in students.

Under the initiative, discussions were also conducted focusing on ways to provide a positive framework for students to learn, think, and act in socially responsible ways including prevention of crime, discrimination, risky behaviors, misinformation, gender inequality, and drug usage.

Loving my work: Making a difference w/ edu & youth empowerment @UNODC (a 🧵):



Located about 40 kms from Varanasi in India’s Uttar Pradesh🇮🇳, the Mirzamurad village houses the Round Table Abhinav Vidyalaya (RTAV),run by passionate educators driven to make a change in rural lives. pic.twitter.com/LgjbtwMcKw — Samarth Pathak (@PathakSamarth) December 27, 2022

RTAV educator Savitha Tripathi stated that with the GRACE Initiative teachers can act as a guiding light to young minds, protecting and enabling them to stay away from risky behaviour. She further added that nurturing integrity in every student is pivotal to promoting education on social themes.

UNODC also conducted an interactive session with young students from the village sensitizing them to crime prevention, SDG’s and Integrity. The session was conducted with activities and visuals which were immersive, and reflective and garnered enthusiastic responses from the participating students.

Students who participated agreed that integrity matters and as young people their actions and voices matter when it comes to building peace in society.

About GRACE

Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) promoted a complete approach to empowering the next generation to act with integrity and be less tolerant to corruption and unethical practices. It is a step in engaging young people to be active problem solvers in tackling corruption, targeting areas like Primary and Secondary Education, Academia and Research and Youth Empowerment.