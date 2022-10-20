Union Education Minister Launches National Curriculum Framework, Check Details Here

National Curriculum Framework: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the National Curriculum Framework today. As per reports, the NcrF is being launched at 11 AM today for the Foundational State 2022 and Balvatika. Other ministers participating in the function include Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, and Rajkumar Ranjan Sing.

National Credit Framework is an umbrella framework for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, accreditation & evaluation encompassing our people in educational & skilling institutions and workforce.



India is the only country to develop this framework for such a large population. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 19, 2022

The process of consultation of the National Credit Framework began on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. As per an official statement released, the NCrF provides for Assignments, Accumulation, Storage, Transfer, and Redemption of Credits which will also help in promoting the internationalization of Education through the provision of credit transfer, enabling international equivalence and promotion of exchange with Foreign Schools and Universities.

The development of the National Curriculum Framework was recommended earlier under the National Education Policy into four areas which are School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education, and Adult Education.

Jan-bhagidari is a key pillar of PM @narendramodi ji’s governance. NEP 2020 also embodies the spirit of Jan-bhagidari.



National Credit Framework is a next generation, multidimensional instrument under NEP. We are dedicating NCrF for ‘Jan-paramarsh’ for making it more dynamic. pic.twitter.com/FRNCJcsnD3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 19, 2022

The National Curriculum Framework includes the Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

