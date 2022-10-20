    Union Education Minister Launches National Curriculum Framework, Check Details Here

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is launching the National Curriculum Framework today. Ministers Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, and Rajkumar Ranjan Sing present at the launch. 

    Updated: Oct 20, 2022 11:52 IST
    National Curriculum Framework: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the National Curriculum Framework today. As per reports, the NcrF is being launched at 11 AM today for the Foundational State 2022 and Balvatika. Other ministers participating in the function include Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, and Rajkumar Ranjan Sing. 

    The process of consultation of the National Credit Framework began on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. As per an official statement released, the NCrF provides for Assignments, Accumulation, Storage, Transfer, and Redemption of Credits which will also help in promoting the internationalization of Education through the provision of credit transfer, enabling international equivalence and promotion of exchange with Foreign Schools and Universities. 

    The development of the National Curriculum Framework was recommended earlier under the National Education Policy into four areas which are School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education, and Adult Education. 

    The National Curriculum Framework includes the Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

