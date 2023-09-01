  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Union Govt. to Organise Literacy Week in CBSE, KV Schools from Sept 1 to 8; Get Details

Union Govt. to Organise Literacy Week in CBSE, KV Schools from Sept 1 to 8; Get Details

Education Ministry is organizing a literacy week from September 1 to 8, 2023 to commemorate International Literacy Day and raise awareness about the 'ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram'.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 17:28 IST
Literacy week schedule
Literacy week schedule

Literacy Week: Union Government is planning to organise a literacy week to memorialise International Literacy Day to raise awareness among the beneficiaries, stakeholders, and citizens about ‘ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram’. The event is going to be held from September 1 to 8, 2023.

The objective of this campaign is a large participation of people to instill a sense of duty and public participation. A few activities will be organised and the celebration shall end on September 8, 2023. 

The campaign intends to increase the number of registrations for volunteers and learners on the ‘Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ (ULLAS) mobile app. Students from government and govt-aided schools, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodya Vidyalaya, training institutions under NCTE, higher institutions under AICTE, NCC, NSS Volunteers, scouts, guides, gram panchayats, Anganwadi workers will participate in the campaign. 

Schedule of Literacy Week

Date

Event

September 1

Meetings by district education officers and district literacy mission authority for sensitisation of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

September 2

Meetings at gram panchayats involving Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) on ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram

September 3

Rallies, nukkad nataks by students and teachers with banners and placards about ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram

September 4

Workshop, conferences, and seminars on awareness about ULLAS: Nav Bharat SakshartaKaryakram

September 5

Short films and Radio Jingles

September 6

Awareness via pamphlets, posters,  like display on public places such as wall paintings, posters, and others.

September 7

Cleanliness drives by Stakeholders, Tree plantation drive, debate and discussion about environment awareness,

Also Read: NCERT Attains Deemed University Status on its 63rd Foundation Day 2023
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023