Union Govt. to Organise Literacy Week in CBSE, KV Schools from Sept 1 to 8; Get Details

Literacy Week: Union Government is planning to organise a literacy week to memorialise International Literacy Day to raise awareness among the beneficiaries, stakeholders, and citizens about ‘ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram’. The event is going to be held from September 1 to 8, 2023.

The objective of this campaign is a large participation of people to instill a sense of duty and public participation. A few activities will be organised and the celebration shall end on September 8, 2023.

The campaign intends to increase the number of registrations for volunteers and learners on the ‘Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ (ULLAS) mobile app. Students from government and govt-aided schools, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodya Vidyalaya, training institutions under NCTE, higher institutions under AICTE, NCC, NSS Volunteers, scouts, guides, gram panchayats, Anganwadi workers will participate in the campaign.

Schedule of Literacy Week

Date Event September 1 Meetings by district education officers and district literacy mission authority for sensitisation of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. September 2 Meetings at gram panchayats involving Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) on ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram September 3 Rallies, nukkad nataks by students and teachers with banners and placards about ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram September 4 Workshop, conferences, and seminars on awareness about ULLAS: Nav Bharat SakshartaKaryakram September 5 Short films and Radio Jingles September 6 Awareness via pamphlets, posters, like display on public places such as wall paintings, posters, and others. September 7 Cleanliness drives by Stakeholders, Tree plantation drive, debate and discussion about environment awareness,

