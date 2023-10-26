Union Minister Inaugurates 124 Schools Under PM-SHRI Scheme in Haryana, Check Details Here

PM SHRI School Inauguration: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated 124 new Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India across the state. The schools were inaugurated as part of the first phase of the scheme organised by the Haryana School Education Department, Rohtak.

Union Minister while speaking at the event stated that the schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India also known as PM SHRI programme will be a symbol of excellence with the 21st century modern education

The union minister when speaking at the event expressed his confidence in the launch stating that the schools under th PM-SHRI scheme will increase the potential of school education in Haryana while the children of the state will benefit from the initiative.

The minister further stated that the new education policy has played a role in formulating the growth of students in every aspect of their curriculum. As per the official statement released, the minister commended the efforts made by the education sector in Haryana highlighting the state as an emerging leader in education.

The minister further mentioned the promotion of skill and technology based education laying emphasis on the use of mother tongue in the new education policy.

An additional 128 schools will also be introduced in the second phase of the scheme. The first phase had an allocation of Rs. 85 crore provided by the central government for the establishment of the schools in the first phase. The PM SHRI scheme aims to deliver quality teaching for the overall development of students and creating and nurturing a well rounded individuals equipped with the required skill sets.

The PM SHRI scheme is centrally sponsored aiming to develop more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening the existing schools managed by the government.

The Haryana CM announced that 4000 play-way schools established in the state will now be recognised as Bal Vatika Schools. He further added that the government also plans to establish similar number of additional schools in the future. Anganwadi centres have also been transformed into schools to provide children with an education which incorporated sports and play.

