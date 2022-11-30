Universities now require prior approval from UGC to conduct Online and Distance Mode Courses

UGC Open and Distance Course: According to recent reports, universities across the country will now need prior approval from the University Grants Commission to offer courses in the open and distance learning mode. The government in a recent statement announcing the order mentioned that universities can offer courses with the approval of the UGC provided it satisfies all the requirements prepared under the regulations.

According to reports, in a recent meeting for the Commission conducted on October 28, 2022, amendments to the existing rule were approved and published in the Gazette of India on November 18, 2022. According to the previous rules, universities could offer Open and Distance Learning programmes without any prior approval of the commission provided that they satisfy all the conditions laid down under the regulations.

The revised rules now state that Universities can offer Distance and Open courses with the approval from the UGC provided that the institution satisfies all the conditions under the regulations for the Open and Distance Learning Mode by whatever name they are implemented and modified by the UGC on a regular basis.

Official notification - Click Here

In the notification titled - UGC Categorization of Universities (Only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulation 2018, clause 4.10 states that universities can offer Open and Distance Learning mode courses without the approval of the commission provided that it satisfies all conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulation, 2017 and amendments made from time to time which has now been replaced by ‘Universities may offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, with approval of the Commission, provided it satisfies all the conditions that down under the regulations, by whatever name they are called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time.

