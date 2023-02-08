    University of Delhi signs MoU with 20 Colleges to Launch Career Development Centers, Check Details Here

    As per the recent updates, Delhi University has signed an MoU with the University’s School of Open Learning, Samarth Bharat, and 20 colleges to set up Career Development Centers (CDC). Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 8, 2023 18:05 IST
    University of Delhi
    University of Delhi

    Career Development Centres (CDC): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has launched Career Development Centres (CDC) in 20 colleges. The CDC has been established with the support of Delhi University and Samarth Bharat. However, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Delhi University, the University's School of Open Learning (SOL), Samarth Bharat and 20 colleges which are affiliated with Delhi University.

    As per the recent updates, students will be made employable under this Career Development Centers initiative. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Professor Yogesh Singh said that this is the beginning of the development of the students into the HEIs to get informed about the different types of skills required.

