University of Delhi signs MoU with 20 Colleges to Launch Career Development Centers, Check Details Here

Career Development Centres (CDC): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has launched Career Development Centres (CDC) in 20 colleges. The CDC has been established with the support of Delhi University and Samarth Bharat. However, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Delhi University, the University's School of Open Learning (SOL), Samarth Bharat and 20 colleges which are affiliated with Delhi University.
As per the recent updates, students will be made employable under this Career Development Centers initiative. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Professor Yogesh Singh said that this is the beginning of the development of the students into the HEIs to get informed about the different types of skills required.
He further added that these CDC centres will play an important role in developing a creative environment and imagination in colleges and universities. Singh also added that innovation and entrepreneurship can be sped up only by working on originality, and imagination in higher education.
However, Professor Singh said that the university has also set up a Section 8 company which is named Udyamodaya Foundation which will build business incubators in the various colleges and universities.
Speaking on the occasion Samarth Bharat Patron Bharat Bhushan briefed about Career Development Center and Samarth Bharat. He said that at present, there are 19 centres that are being run by the Samarth Bharat team in Delhi, in which 1,500 people are already taking training and most of the trained people from these centres are earning an amount of Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per month. In order to make the country self-reliant, there is a need to change the mindset, the VC stated.
