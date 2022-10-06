University of Hyderabad Admission Registration 2022 Deadline Extended, Apply for UOH Till 12 Oct at uohyd.ac.in

UOH Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Hyderabad has extended the deadline to apply for UOH admission till 12th October 2022. Candidates can register in online mode for the University of Hyderabad on the official website - acad.uohyd.ac.in. Only those candidates who have qualified in the CUET UG 2022 will be eligible to apply for UOH admission 2022.

Candidates can apply for 16 integrated PG programmes from among those who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 examinations and 41 PG programs. Earlier, the last date for admission to Hyderabad University was 5th October 2022.

University of Hyderabad Admission Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for UOH 12th October 2022 Release of UOH merit list for admission counselling 12th October 2022 Release date of shortlisted candidates 18th October 2022 Admission fee payment window 18th to 25th October 2022 Availability of Admission Letter/Admit Card 27th October 2022 Commencement of classes 1st November 2022 (Tentative)

How to Fill out the University of Hyderabad Application Form 2022?

Candidates can apply for the 5 years integrated PG programmes based on CUET scores 2022 from the official website - acad.uohyd.ac.in. On the homepage, click on - Admissions Integrated PG Programs 2022-23: CUET UG 2022 ranks - (Last date of application is extended till 12-10-2022). Now on the new page, click on the online application. Now, login with CUET application number and password.

On the next page, enter all the asked details, upload the documents and go through the form before submission. Also, candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs. 600 whereas those from EWS, OBC-NCL and SC/ST/PWD have to pay Rs. 550, 400 and 275 respectively. After completing all the process submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Merit List

The merit list of Hyderabad University for the integrated PG programs will be released based on the marks of the candidates in the core papers. The rank list for UoH admission 2022 will be prepared in the order of merit of scores in the core papers. Also, the candidates are required to secure a minimum of 35 marks in the qualifying papers to be considered for admission to the PG programmes. The University of Hyderabad reserves the right to increase or decrease the minimum cut-off.