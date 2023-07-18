University of Hyderabad Admission 2023: Registration Begins for 5- Year Integrated PG Programme

University of Hyderabad Admission 2023: The University of Hyderabad has started the registration process for admission to 5-year integrated postgraduate programmes via Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on uohyd.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for PG programmes is July 30, 2023.

Candidates who belong to the general category must pay Rs 600 as an application fee. On the other hand, candidates from EWS and OBC-NCL have to pay Rs 550 and 400 respectively. SC/ST/PWD(PH) candidates have to pay an application amount of Rs 275.

University of Hyderabad Admission 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for PG programmes is given below:

UoH PG Registration 2023 Official Link Click Here

University of Hyderabad Admission 2023: Steps for PG Registration

Eligible candidates can follow the below steps to apply for integrated postgraduate courses below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: acad.uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET UG online application link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

UoH PG Admission 2023: Check List of Postgraduate Programmes

Candidates can check out the list of 16 integrated PG programmes being provided by the University of Hyderabad below:

5-Year Integrated M.Sc.(Mathematical Sciences)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Physics)

5-Year Integrated M.Sc. (Chemical Science)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Biology)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Applied Geology)

6- Year Integrated M. Optom. (Optometry)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Health Psychology)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Telugu)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Hindi)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Language Sciences)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Urdu)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Economics)

5- Year Integrated M.A (History)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Political Science)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Sociology)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Anthropology)

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: Check List of Top 10 DU Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Here