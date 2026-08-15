University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027: Indian Students Eligible for Rs 8 Lakh+ Discount

The University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027 is welcome news for international students who want to start a full time postgraduate taught degree in September 2027. The award gives a 7000 pounds cut on tuition fees. Indian students can claim this support. Students do not need to send a separate application. The aid reaches them on its own once they meet every rule. The aim is simple. It lowers the cost of postgraduate study in the UK for students across the world. Read the article to know more details.

What is the Eligibility for University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027?

Applicants must hold an offer for a full time postgraduate taught degree. They must also live in an eligible country or regions for the last 3 years, The eligible regions start with India. Indonesia is on the list too. Japan and Kenya are included as well. Nigeria and South Korea make the cut. Taiwan and Thailand also qualify. Turkiye and Vietnam round out the full list. Students must accept their university of Sheffield by 4 PM UK time on July 6, 2027. They must be classified as overseas students for fee purposes. They must also fund their own studies with no external sponsor.