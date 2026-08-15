University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027: Indian Students Eligible for Rs 8 Lakh+ Discount
University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027 is offering 7000 euros for tuition fee. Check the article to know eligibility and important guidelines.
The University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027 is welcome news for international students who want to start a full time postgraduate taught degree in September 2027. The award gives a 7000 pounds cut on tuition fees. Indian students can claim this support. Students do not need to send a separate application. The aid reaches them on its own once they meet every rule. The aim is simple. It lowers the cost of postgraduate study in the UK for students across the world. Read the article to know more details.
What is the Eligibility for University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027?
Applicants must hold an offer for a full time postgraduate taught degree. They must also live in an eligible country or regions for the last 3 years, The eligible regions start with India. Indonesia is on the list too. Japan and Kenya are included as well. Nigeria and South Korea make the cut. Taiwan and Thailand also qualify. Turkiye and Vietnam round out the full list. Students must accept their university of Sheffield by 4 PM UK time on July 6, 2027. They must be classified as overseas students for fee purposes. They must also fund their own studies with no external sponsor.
Some courses do not qualify for the University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027. A postgraduate diploma does not count. A postgraduate certificate is also not eligible. Online and distance learning courses are excluded from the scheme. Crossways and Erasmus Mundus courses fall outside the scheme too.
Important Guidelines for University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027
- The award of 7000 pounds usually combines with any other University of Sheffield Scholarship award. It also cannot combine with a discount or with outside funding. A repayable loan is the only exception. Such a loan never counts as outside sponsorship.
- Students must finish the eligible course in full at the University of Sheffield Scholarship. This scholarship is also open to students from the University of Sheffield International College.
- Students on a two year masters degree will receive 7000 pounds in the second year. They must clear the first year first.
- The award cannot be pushed to a later year. Postponing entry voids the full support. The university will not backdate the award. Students carry the full duty of making sure the funding lands on time.
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