University of Southampton Delhi to Launch 30 Courses in 10 Years, Expand into STEM, Health and Arts
University of Southampton Delhi campus will launch 30 courses in 10 years and expand into health STEM and arts. Its second batch starts in August 2026. Read the article to get further details.
The University of Southampton Delhi Campus is entering its second year of India. It started operations in July 2025 at Gurugram in Haryana. The university is the first global top 100 university to open a campus in India. It is also the first institution licensed by the University Grants Commission to set up a campus under NEP 2020. As one of the first UK universities to set up a campus in India the University of Southampton Delhi follows a strong ten year growth plan. Read the article to know more details.
A Strategic Location With Strong Industry Links
The university worked closely with the Ministry of education and the UGC from 2024. The approval process focuses on academic quality assurance governance structures programmes and students outcomes. Gurugram was a strategic choice for the University of Southampton Delhi campus. Its location near Gurugram International Tech Park puts students close to multinational companies, startups and young professionals. This proximity supports internships, guest lectures and collaborative projects. Students learn in an environment where academic knowledge connects with real world industry practice. Being near Delhi also keeps the campus close to regulators conferences and major events.
Six Programmes Today and 30 Courses by Year Ten
The first batch has around 120 students across six programmes. Four UG courses include BSc computer science, BSc business management, BSc accounting and finance and BSc economics. The two postgraduate programmes are a masters in international management and a masters in finance. Around 60 percent of students come from Delhi NCR and 40 percent from other states including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Students from the South and the Northeast add lovely diversity to the campus. Masters students follow a one year full time structure with two semesters. They will submit their dissertation at the end of August. The next intake at the University of Southampton Delhi campus begins in August 2026 with applications already open. The University of Southampton Delhi campus plans more than 30 programmes over the next 10 years. Expansion will cover health STEM and arts sectors with a foal to double intake every year. A new BSc in creative disciplines like graphic design and dance.. The University of Southampton Delhi campus keeps its first cohort modest to protect academic quality and the student experience.
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