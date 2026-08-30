University of Southampton Delhi to Launch 30 Courses in 10 Years, Expand into STEM, Health and Arts

The University of Southampton Delhi Campus is entering its second year of India. It started operations in July 2025 at Gurugram in Haryana. The university is the first global top 100 university to open a campus in India. It is also the first institution licensed by the University Grants Commission to set up a campus under NEP 2020. As one of the first UK universities to set up a campus in India the University of Southampton Delhi follows a strong ten year growth plan. Read the article to know more details.

A Strategic Location With Strong Industry Links

The university worked closely with the Ministry of education and the UGC from 2024. The approval process focuses on academic quality assurance governance structures programmes and students outcomes. Gurugram was a strategic choice for the University of Southampton Delhi campus. Its location near Gurugram International Tech Park puts students close to multinational companies, startups and young professionals. This proximity supports internships, guest lectures and collaborative projects. Students learn in an environment where academic knowledge connects with real world industry practice. Being near Delhi also keeps the campus close to regulators conferences and major events.