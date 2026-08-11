University Townships: 5 New Education Hubs Planned, Key Factors, Features And Student Considerations
Five University Townships are set to be established in India under the Union Budget 2026-27, bringing universities, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities closer to major industrial and logistics corridors.
Five University Townships are set to be established in India around major industrial and logistics corridors, as announced under the Union Budget 2026-27. The Ministry of Education has been allocated a total of Rs 1.39 lakh crore in the Budget. Each township is expected to bring together universities, colleges, research institutions, skill development centres and residential facilities within an integrated academic ecosystem. By placing these institutions close to major industrial and logistics corridors, the initiative aims to create stronger links between higher education, skills and employment opportunities.
Students, parents, teachers and citizens have also been invited to share their perspectives, aspirations and ideas for the development of the townships. The application window for submitting suggestions will close on August 20 at 11:45 pm.
The Central government will support the selected states through a challenge-based approach. A similar model has been used in initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015 to improve the quality of life in 100 selected cities through better infrastructure and smart digital solutions.
Which States Will Likely Build These Townships?
The Union government is yet to announce the states that will be selected for developing the five townships. Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are among the states that could potentially be considered.
What Factors Are Likely To Be Considered?
The selection of locations for the University Townships is expected to take several factors into account:
Land availability – 25%: Availability of more than 500 acres and sufficient contiguous land for greenfield development.
Anchor industrial partner – 20%: Presence of an industrial partner that can provide opportunities for employment and industry-academia collaboration.
State education reform commitment – 20%: The state’s approach towards education reforms, regulatory ease and enabling autonomous institutions.
Existing connectivity – 15%: Access to railways, roads and ports to facilitate mobility for students, faculty and movement of materials.
Past performance – 15%: Previous performance in major development initiatives, including programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission.
Sustainability plan – 5%: Provisions for renewable energy, water management, waste management and other elements of sustainable township developme
Key Considerations For Students And Other Stakeholders
As these townships develop, several factors are likely to be important for students and residents:
Connectivity: Reliable public transport and convenient connectivity with nearby cities could be important for students and faculty.
Campus capacity: Adequate academic and residential infrastructure will be important as institutions expand and student numbers increase.
Cost of living: Housing, food and other everyday expenses will be important considerations, particularly in areas located close to industrial and commercial hubs.
Affordable accommodation: Availability of budget-friendly housing could play an important role in making the townships accessible to students from different backgrounds.
Academic and career opportunities: With multiple institutions and industries located nearby, students may have access to a wider range of academic, research, internship and employment opportunities.
Foreign Universities In India
The development of University Townships comes at a time when international universities are also expanding their presence in India. In an April 2026 response to a Rajya Sabha unstarred question, the Ministry of Education stated that five foreign universities from Australia and the UK are set to establish offshore branch campuses in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
The expansion of foreign universities, along with the proposed University Townships, could further contribute to the development of India’s higher education ecosystem and strengthen links between education, research and industry.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.