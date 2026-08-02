UNSW Sydney Opens Bengaluru Campus, Becomes Sixth Foreign University in Karnataka
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has inaugurated its Bengaluru campus, becoming the sixth foreign university to establish a campus in Karnataka. The campus will initially offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, giving students access to an international curriculum without leaving India.
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has opened its Bengaluru campus, becoming the sixth foreign university to establish a campus in Karnataka. On the same day, Australia also inaugurated its new Consulate-General in Bengaluru, with the Karnataka government saying the two developments will strengthen education, investment and innovation ties between Karnataka and Australia.
Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil inaugurated both facilities on Friday, saying they would further strengthen ties between Karnataka and Australia while enhancing Bengaluru’s reputation as a global education and technology hub.
UNSW Bengaluru Campus Begins Operations
Speaking at the inauguration of the UNSW Bengaluru campus at Manyata Tech Park, Patil said the new campus will give students an opportunity to study an international curriculum without having to move abroad. He said the Bengaluru campus will follow the same curriculum and teaching standards as UNSW’s main campus in Australia.
The campus will initially offer undergraduate courses in Business, Computer Science, and Data Science and Decisions, along with a one-year postgraduate programme in Cyber Security. Each course will admit 30 students in the first phase.
Karnataka Now Hosts Six Foreign University Campuses
With UNSW opening its Bengaluru campus, Karnataka is now home to six foreign university campuses. Patil said universities including the University of Liverpool, Lancaster University, La Trobe University, Flinders University and Imperial College London have already set up campuses in the state. He added that more international universities are expected to establish campuses in Karnataka in the coming years.
According to the minister, Karnataka’s strong research ecosystem, industries and growing innovation sector make it an attractive destination for global universities.
New Australian Consulate Opens in Bengaluru
Earlier in the day, Patil inaugurated the Australian Consulate-General on Cunningham Road. He said Australia already has a strong presence in Bengaluru, with more than 40 Australian companies operating in the city. Australia has also regularly participated in Karnataka’s major events, including the Global Investors Meet, Bengaluru Tech Summit and Space Expo. Patil said the Australian states of Queensland and Victoria have also opened trade and investment offices in Bengaluru.
He expressed hope that the new Consulate-General would help deepen cooperation between Karnataka and Australia by encouraging more investment, educational partnerships and innovation in the years ahead.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.