UNSW Sydney Opens Bengaluru Campus, Becomes Sixth Foreign University in Karnataka

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has opened its Bengaluru campus, becoming the sixth foreign university to establish a campus in Karnataka. On the same day, Australia also inaugurated its new Consulate-General in Bengaluru, with the Karnataka government saying the two developments will strengthen education, investment and innovation ties between Karnataka and Australia.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil inaugurated both facilities on Friday, saying they would further strengthen ties between Karnataka and Australia while enhancing Bengaluru’s reputation as a global education and technology hub.

UNSW Bengaluru Campus Begins Operations

Speaking at the inauguration of the UNSW Bengaluru campus at Manyata Tech Park, Patil said the new campus will give students an opportunity to study an international curriculum without having to move abroad. He said the Bengaluru campus will follow the same curriculum and teaching standards as UNSW’s main campus in Australia.