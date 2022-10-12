UoH Admission 2022: Integrated PG Applications close today, Apply at uohyd.ac.in

University of Hyderabad Admissions 2022: Hyderabad University will be closing the registration process for the Integrated PG Admissions today - October 12, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams can apply for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered. Students must note that the application process for the PG programmes is also underway and the last date to submit the G Applications is October 20, 2022.

Candidates interested in postgraduate admissions at the University of Hyderabad are required to complete the choice-filling procedure within the time window given in order to be considered for the allotment process.

Registrations PG - Click Here

Registrations Integrated PG - Click Here

University of Hyderabad - Application Procedure

The Hyderabad University online applications for Integrated PG programmes are available in the admission portal of the university. To complete the application process candidates can check through the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the University of Hyderabad official website

Step 2: Click on Integrated PG 2022-23 admission link

Step 3: Click on the Application link given

Step 4: Complete the registrations through the link given

Step 5: Fill in the online application form

Step 6: Enter the choices and submit the application fee

Hyderabad University Application Fee

The application fee for admission to the integrated postgraduate applications is to be submitted in online mode. The fee can be submitted through the payment gateway link given. Candidates can check the University of Hyderabad Application fee below.

General: 600

EWS: 550

OBC-NCL: 400

SC/ST/PWD: 275

Documents to be submitted

Documents are required to be submitted online along with the application form. Candidates need to upload scanned copies of the below-given list of documents when applying for the integrated PG Admissions.

10th Certificate 12th Certificate Bachelor’s Degree Certificate Bachelor’s Degree Marks sheet Recent passport size photo Scanned copy of signature Transfer Certificate from the institution last studied 8. Category Certificate – SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PWD/DP (Wards of Defense personnel) certificates as applicable for candidates applying under reserved categories.

After the application process is completed, the university will release the merit list for the counselling procedure following which the notification of shortlisted candidates will be made available.

Students who are shortlisted for the admission procedure can download the allotment letter from the official website to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure.

