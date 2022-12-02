UP Atal Residential Schools: Over 1400 Students To Get Admission from Next Academic Session

Uttar Pradesh: As per the media reports, over 1,440 children will get admission in the Atal Residential Schools from the next academic session. In each school, a total of 80 students will be accommodated in two sections. After the commencement of the UP Atal Residential Schools, the selection of students, operation and monitoring of the schools will be done through the Mandal Sanchalan Samiti.

It will be a district-level monitoring committee which will look after the admission process in the districts. Each school will have a principal, an administrator and a staff of 11 teachers. Also, the selection of permanent staff for UP Atal Residential Schools will be done through CBSE.

Selection of Students in UP Atal Residential Schools

As per the officials, the students will be selected as per the State Reservation Policy. In the initial years, the students will be selected by the CBSE. At present, the process of preparing the admission policy has been completed. After getting approval from the government, a notification will be issued.

Soon then the final admission at Atal Residential Schools will be held through counselling of selected students after an exam. The exams can be conducted in May 2023. The final admission process is expected to be completed in June 2023.

UP Atal Residential School

As per media reports, about 18 Atal Residential Schools are underway across the state. Out of these, work on 7 has been completed. In case of delayed functioning of the remaining schools, the rest of the labourers' kids will be given admission in the nearby functional residential school in Uttar Pradesh. These schools will be set up in an area of 12 to 15 acres.

Atal Residential School aims to give admission to children of labourers children. These schools will impart top-quality education to those who have no one to look after them. It will enable them in shaping their future. All schools will provide state-of-the-art education, while if a child is interested in sports, they will be encouraged to participate in sports activities. The government will make arrangements for accommodation and all kinds of facilities in the school.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 By This Month, Download Class 10, 12 Time Table at cbse.nic.in