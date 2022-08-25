UP B.Ed Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Applications to be available at upbed2022.in

UP B.Ed Counselling 2022: The UP B.Ed Counselling schedule is expected to be released by the conducting board soon. Mahatma Jyoti Bai Phule University conducted the UP B.Ed Exams on July 6, 2022 and the results were announced on August 5, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the UP B.Ed Entrance Examinations are waiting for the release of the counselling schedule.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling Schedule on the official website - mjpru.ac.in or upbed2022.in a direct link for candidates to check the counselling schedule will also be made available here.

UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling Procedure

UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling procedure includes registration, choice filling and seat allotment. The detailed UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling procedure is provided here.

Counselling Registrations

Students who have qualified the UP B.Ed 2022 Entrance examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling procedure. Eligible candidates are required to visit the counselling portal and start with the registration process through the link available online. When registering students are required to enter all the required details.

Choice Filling

After completing the UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling registrations, the web option entry link will be available. Candidates who have qualified the exams are required to enter the course and college of their choice as per their preference in the option entry form. The allotments will be conducted based on these options.

Seat Allotment

After the choice filling and fee payment process is completed, the seat allotment list will be released. Seat allotment results will be released based on the choices of the students, cutoff marks of the selected institutions and the number of seats available in each of the participating institutions.

UP B.Ed Counselling 2022 Expected Cutoff

Category Total Marks BEd Cut Off (Expected) General 400 341-351 OBC 400 331-340 SC 400 201-215 ST 400 200-212

