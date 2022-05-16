UP BEd JEE 2022: Registration window with Late Fee open until May 20, Check details here

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Applications: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has closed the applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination - B.Ed on May 15, 2022, without late fee. Candidates who wish to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 exams could apply without a late fee until May 15, 2022. However, the students who still wish to apply for the entrance exam can submit the application with a late fee from today - May 16 to May 20, 2022.

The link for students to complete the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Registration and application with late fee is available on the official website - upbed2022.in Candidates can also follow the instructions provided below to complete the UP B.Ed 2022 Registration and application process.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Registration Link

UP B.Ed 2022 Schedule

According to the schedule available on the official website the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Admit Card will be made available on the official website on June 25, 2022. The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2022, while the results are expected to be announced on August 5, 2022.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Application Process

To complete the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Application form, students are required to first complete the registration process by clicking on the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 New Registration Link provided on the official website.

After completing the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Registrations students will be able to login using the login ID and Password and complete the online application form. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to upload all required documents, ID proof, photograph and signature image in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Application link.

About UP B.Ed JEE 2022

The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Examinations will be conducted as two papers. Paper 1 of the exam will have 50 objective type questions from General Knowledge and 50 from English/ Hindi Language. Paper 2 of Up B.Ed JEE 2022 will have 50 11uestions from General Aptitude and 50 questions from the discipline of the candidate including Science, Commerce and Arts. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours.

