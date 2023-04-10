UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Date Revised, Application Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

  1. Home
UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University Jhansi has rescheduled the exam date of Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE. Along with that, the application form's last date for UP BEd JEE has also been extended till May 15. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 10, 2023 16:51 IST
UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi has revised the exam date of UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination. Now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2023. Also, the last date for submission of application form without late fee has been extended till May 15. Whereas, the deadline for submission of UP BEd JEE with late fee has been extended till May 20, 2023. 

They have to visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in to fill UP BEd JEE application form. Candidates who have qualified in their graduation or post-graduation in 2022 or those who are appearing in the final year of graduation or post-graduation are all eligible to apply for UP BEd entrance exam 2023. 

UP BEd JEE Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP BEd JEE 2023 Dates 

The officials have extended the application, admit card and exam date. Candidates can go through the table to know the revised schedule: 

Events    

Exam Dates    

Application form (without late fee)    

May 15, 2023

UP BEd JEE Application last date (with late fee)    

May 16 to 20, 2023

UP BEd JEE Admit card    

June 8, 2023

UP BEd JEE 

June 15, 2023

How To Fill Out Application Form for UP BEd JEE 2023? 

Recently, the officials extended the last date to apply. Now, candidates have been given more time to fill out the application form. They can go through the steps to know how to apply:  

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: bujhansi.ac.in and click on Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Website.
  • Step 2: On the new page, click on new user registration.
  • Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details.
  • Step 4: Login with user ID and password.
  • Step 5: Fill up the UP BEd JEE form, upload the photograph and pay the fees.
  • Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of the same. 

Without paying the application fees, the UP BEd JEE form will remain incomplete. As per the released notification, the candidates who are from UP have to pay Rs 1400. Whereas SC/ST category candidates have to pay Rs 700. Those who are from other states need to pay Rs 1400, irrespective of their category. 

