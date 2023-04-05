UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Closes Today, Apply Soon at bujhansi.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for UP B.Ed JEE 2023 today i.e. April 5, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not registered themselves on the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates must note that today is the last date to apply without any late fees. Afterward, the authorities will charge additional fees to apply for the exam till April 10, 2023.

According to the schedule, Bundelkhand University will allow the registration process along with the late fee from April 6 to 10, 2023. The admit cards will be made live for the registered candidates on April 13, 2023, onwards. The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2023. However, the admit card and exam date are tentative in nature. Thus, they can be revised if necessary.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Application Fee (Without late charges)

Category Application Fee General and OBC candidates: 1400 SC and ST of UP only: 700 SC and ST of other States 1400

How to Apply for UP B.Ed JEE 2023?

Eligible can apply for the exam without late fees till today i.e. April 5, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for UP B.Ed JEE 2023 registration on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University i.e. bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 website

Step 3: Now, click on new user registration and register yourself

Step 4: Log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the UP BEd JEE application form 2023

Step 6: Upload prescribed documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take at least 2 printouts

