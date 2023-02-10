UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Starts at bujhansi.ac.in, Know Exam Dates Here

UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Starts: As per the latest updates, Bundelkhand University has started the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE). Candidates who wish to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023 can do the same on the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in before the deadline. However, the last date to apply for UP BEd JEE without a late fee is March 3, 2023.

The authorities will open the registration window again with a late fee between March 4 and 10, 2023. Candidates who will fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application and pay the required fee will be able to download the UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 from April 13, 2023, onwards on the official website. The authorities will be conducting the UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam on April 24, 2023.

UP BEd JEE Exam Dates 2023

Event Date Application form (without late fee) February 10 to March 3, 2023 Application process last date (with late fee) March 4 to 10, 2023 Admit card April 13, 2023, UP BEd JEE exam 2023 April 24, 2023, Declaration of Result To be announced

How to Fill UP BEd JEE 2023 Application Form 2023?

Candidates can fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application form on the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in before the deadline i.e. March 3, 2023. Candidates can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University i.e. bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 website

Step 3: Now, click on new user registration and register yourself

Step 4: Log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload prescribed documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take 2 printouts

