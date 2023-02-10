    UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Starts at bujhansi.ac.in, Know Exam Dates Here

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 17:52 IST
    UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Starts: As per the latest updates, Bundelkhand University has started the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE). Candidates who wish to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023 can do the same on the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in before the deadline. However, the last date to apply for UP BEd JEE without a late fee is March 3, 2023.

    The authorities will open the registration window again with a late fee between March 4 and 10, 2023. Candidates who will fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application and pay the required fee will be able to download the UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 from April 13, 2023, onwards on the official website. The authorities will be conducting the UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam on April 24, 2023.

    UP BEd JEE Exam Dates 2023

    Event    

    Date

    Application form (without late fee)    

    February 10 to March 3, 2023

    Application process last date (with late fee)    

    March 4 to 10, 2023   

    Admit card    

    April 13, 2023,

    UP BEd JEE exam 2023

    April 24, 2023,

    Declaration of Result    

    To be announced    

    UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Fill UP BEd JEE 2023 Application Form 2023?

    Candidates can fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application form on the official website i.e. bujhansi.ac.in before the deadline i.e. March 3, 2023. Candidates can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University i.e.  bujhansi.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 website
    • Step 3: Now, click on new user registration and register yourself
    • Step 4: Log in with the registered ID and password
    • Step 5: Fill out the UP BEd JEE 2023 application form
    • Step 6: Upload prescribed documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take 2 printouts

