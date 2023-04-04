UP BEd JEE 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

UP B.Ed JEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will close the registration window for its UP B.Ed JEE examination tomorrow, April 5, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have not applied yet for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 to get admission into various B.Ed programmes can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- bujhansi.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can apply for the UP B.Ed JEE examination by April 5, 2023, without paying any late fees. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important details given on the website before submitting the UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the UP B.Ed JEE examination in the table given below.

Events Dates UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Registrations Closes (without late fees) April 5, 2023 Last Date to Submit UP B.Ed JEE 2023 registration form with late fees April 6, 2023, to April 10, 2023 Availability of UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card April 13, 2023 (Tentative) UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Exam Date April 24, 2023 (Tentative)

UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Fees

As per the recent updates, applicants are required to make the payment of the prescribed exam fee at the time of registration. They can check the exam fee details in the table given below.

Category Amount General category 1,400 OBC category 700 SC/ST category 700

How to Apply for UP BEd JEE 2023?

Candidates appearing for the UP B.Ed JEE entrance exam 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bhundelkhand University - bhujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter the required necessary details as asked

Step 4: Now, login using the generated credentials to proceed further

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details in the UP BEd JEE application form 2023

Step 6: Make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee for the UP BEd JEE examination 2023

Step 7: Cross-check all the details in the application form and then click on the submit button

Step 8: Download the UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

Also Read: IGNOU 36th Convocation: Around 2.79 Lakh Students Graduated, President Droupadi Murmu Graced the Ceremony