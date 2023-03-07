UP BEd Registration 2023 Deadline Extended, Check Last Date To Apply Here

UP BEd Registration 2023: The Bundelkhand University has extended the registration deadline for UP BEd JEE. Candidates can fill up the UP BEd application form 2023 without paying any late fees in online mode at bujhansi.ac.in. As per the extended date, they can now apply for UP BEd JEE without paying any late fee till April 6, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified in their graduation or post-graduation in 2022 or those who are appearing in the final year of graduation or post-graduation are all eligible to apply for UP BEd entrance exam 2023. As per the announced date, the UP BEd JEE entrance exam will be conducted on April 24.

UP BEd JEE Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP BEd JEE 2023 Dates

Events Dates UP BEd Registration Last Date (Without Late Fee) April 6, 2023 (Extended) UP BEd JEE Registration Last Date (With Late Fee) April 6 to 10, 2023 UP BEd Admit Card April 13, 2023 UP BEd April 24, 2023

How To Apply for UP BEd 2023?

The last date to register for UP BEd JEE without paying any late fee has been extended. Now, candidates can submit their Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE forms 2023 till April 6. They can go through the steps to know how to register for UP JEE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bujhansi.ac.in and click on Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Website.

2nd Step - On the new page, click on new user registration.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with user ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the UP BEd JEE form, upload the photograph and pay the fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the application form and take a printout of the same.

Without paying the application fees, the UP BEd JEE form will remain incomplete. So, candidates who are from the state of UP have to pay Rs 1400. Whereas SC/ST category candidates have to pay Rs 700. Those who are from other states need to pay Rs 1400, irrespective of their category.

