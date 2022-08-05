UP BEd Toppers List 2022: Ragini Yadav Secures 1st Rank, Meet UP BEd JEE Toppers Here

UP BEd JEE Toppers List 2022: On 5th August 2022, UP B.Ed Result 2022 for the state-level BEd Entrance Exam was announced by the exam conducting authority. The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination Results were declared during the afternoon hours and published online for all the candidates who had appeared for the examination. Candidates can check their UP BEd JEE 2022 Results online by logging onto the portal - upbed2022.in. To check their UP BEd JEE 2022 Result, candidates need to log onto the website using the credentials and in response they will be able to check to results in the form of a digital scorecard.

UP BEd JEE Toppers List 2022 - Check Out Top Rankers in the BEd Entrance Exam

According to the details being shared by the MJPRU, Bareilly, which was the exam conducting institute this year, Ragini Yadav has secured the top honours by bagging the 1st Rank in UP BEd Toppers List 2022. Ragini has scored 359 marks to emerge as the topper of UP BEd Result 2022 announced today. she is closely followed by Neetu Devi, who has scored 358 marks while the 3rd Rank has gone to Abhay Kumar Gupta who has secured 349 marks.

Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Ragini Yadav 359 Marks Rank 2 Neetu Devi 358 Marks Rank 3 Abhay Kumar Gupta 349 Marks

Last year i.e., in 2021, the UP BEd JEE 2022 Result saw Ashu Rana secure the 1st Place with 340 marks. The 2nd and 3rd Ranks went to Ajaz Ahmed and Ajay Gaur who scored 338 and 337.33 marks. Last year 4th spot on the UP BEd JEE Toppers List was awarded to Akshay Kumar who had scored 336 marks.

Steps to check UP BEd JEE Result 2022 online

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking the UP BEd JEE Result 2022, the exam authority has published the same online on its official website. To check the UP BEd Result 2022, candidates need to log onto the portal - upbed2022.in. On the homepage, candidates should locate and click on link for ‘UP BEd JEE 2022 Result’ link; this will take them to the scorecard download page. On the next page, click on Download Scorecard Link and login using your User ID and Password. In response, UP BEd JEE 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard. Candidates can access and download the scorecard as a PDF on their device and are also advised to take a printout of the same for future reference.

