UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Check UP Improvement 10th, 12th Date Sheet at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022: As per media reports, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP class 10th 12th compartment exam date. As per the announced date, the UP Board compartment examination of class 10th or 12th will be conducted on 27th August 2022. Those who wish to improve their marks in classes 10 and 12 or have failed in any subjects can appear for UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022.

It must be noted that students who have failed in two or more than two subjects will be considered as failed and cannot appear for the UPMSP Improvement or Compartment exam. Earlier, the UPMSP has released the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 on 18th June 2022.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Details

As per the media reports, UP board class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted in two shifts. Uttar Pradesh class 10th will be conducted from 8 to 11:15 am. At the same time, UP Board class 12th exam will also be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm on the same day. Also, students are requested to reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card

Also, students will have to get their admit card to appear for the UP board compartment exam. They will be able to get their admit cards from the principal of their school apart from the official website of the UP Board. They can also download their UP 10th 12th compartment exam admit cards by visiting the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th 12th Exam 2022 Statistics

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered for the board exam of classes 10th and 12th. Out of which, 47,75,749 appeared for the exam and 41,69,40 were absent. A total of 24,11,035 registered students in Intermediate (class 12), 22,50,742 were present and 1,60,293 were absent. This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 88.18%, while in class 12 it was 85.33%.

Also Read: HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022 Declared, Check Haryana Board Class 10th 12th Result at bseh.org.in