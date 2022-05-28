UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 NOT Today, UPMSP to notify UP Bord Result Date Soon on upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 NOT Today: In a very important clarification, UPMSP has confirmed that the UP Board Results 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students will not be announced today - 28th May 2022. Since last week, rumours about UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP Board 12th Result 2022 being declared on this weekend were doing rounds on social media. However, putting all such speculations to rest Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has confirmed that it will not be releasing the Up Board 10th 12th Result 2022 today.

UP Board Result 2022 Date to be Notified Soon

Media reports have quoted UPMSP officials as saying that 28th May was never officially notified by the Board or any of its officials as the tentative or expected date for the announcement of UP Board Result 2022. Upon enquiry about the UP Board Result 2022 Expected Date, the officials have shared that so far no final date for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Results 2022 has been announced. For students who have been searching for an answer about Kab Aayega UP Board Results, the officials have said that so far no date has been finalized for the declaration of results. Once it is finalized by the Education Dept, the same will be notified to the students via official channels and also on the website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

47 Lakh Students Await UP Board Results 2022

UP Board Result 2022 is the biggest board exam result being declared in the country. A total of 52 lakh students were registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2022 held in March - April months; of this 47 lakh have appeared for the exam and waiting for their High School and Intermediate Results 2022. Keeping in mind the large number of students who are waiting for UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022, the board is expected to make the results available online in digital scorecard format. Students will be able to check and access their UP Board Results 2022 online by logging onto the portal upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. In addition to this, to get priority access to UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022, students can also register themselves on the links provided below:

Also Read: UP Board 10th (High School) Result 2022 - All You Need to Know

Also Read: UP Board 10th (Intermediate) Result 2022 - All You Need to Know