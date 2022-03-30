UP Board 12th Exam 2022: English Paper Leaked, Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts, Get Details Here

UP Board 12th Exam 2022 English Exam Cancelled: UP Board Class 12 English Exam 2022 has been cancelled today following reports of paper leak. Latest media reports have confirmed that the UP Board 12th Exam 2022 for English Subject has been cancelled by the UPMSP in 24 Districts in total. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had scheduled the exam for the English subject to be held today i.e., on 30th March 2022, which has now been cancelled following reports of paper leak. New or revised dates for UP Board 12th English Exam 2022 will be notified by the Board later on through an official circular.

UP Board 12th English Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts

As reported earlier, UPMSP was scheduled to hold the UP Board Class 12 Board Exam 2022 for English Subject today – 30th March 2022. The exam was scheduled to be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM onwards. However, following reports of UP Board English Paper leak being reported from over 24 districts, the same has been cancelled there. For other districts, the UP Board 12th Exam for English subject will be held as per the regular schedule.

The list of districts in which the UP Board 12th English Exam 2022 has been cancelled are:

Agra Jalaun Mainpuri Chitrakoot Mathura Ambedkarnagar Aligarh Pratapgarh Ghaziabad Gonda Bagpat Gorakhpur Badaun Azamgarh Shahjahanpur Ballia Unnao Varanasi Sitapur Kanpur Lalitpur Etah Mahoba Shamli

Multiple Question Paper Series Leaked

While the investigation is still underway into the allegation of the paper leak for English Subject for UP Board 12th Exam 2022, initial reports have indicated that multiple series of question papers have been leaked leading to the cancellation of exams in over 24 districts. To avoid such a situation, UPMSP prepares multiple question series which are distributed to different districts for the examination. However, reports have indicated that the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I have been allegedly leaked.

