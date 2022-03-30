UP Board 12th Exam 2022: English Paper Leaked, Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts, Get Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Created On: Mar 30, 2022 13:58 IST
    Modified on: Mar 30, 2022 14:08 IST

    UP Board 12th Exam 2022 - English Paper Leaked

    UP Board 12th Exam 2022 English Exam Cancelled: UP Board Class 12 English Exam 2022 has been cancelled today following reports of paper leak. Latest media reports have confirmed that the UP Board 12th Exam 2022 for English Subject has been cancelled by the UPMSP in 24 Districts in total. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had scheduled the exam for the English subject to be held today i.e., on 30th March 2022, which has now been cancelled following reports of paper leak. New or revised dates for UP Board 12th English Exam 2022 will be notified by the Board later on through an official circular.

    UP Board 12th English Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts

    As reported earlier, UPMSP was scheduled to hold the UP Board Class 12 Board Exam 2022 for English Subject today – 30th March 2022. The exam was scheduled to be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM onwards. However, following reports of UP Board English Paper leak being reported from over 24 districts, the same has been cancelled there. For other districts, the UP Board 12th Exam for English subject will be held as per the regular schedule.

    The list of districts in which the UP Board 12th English Exam 2022 has been cancelled are:

    Agra

    Jalaun

    Mainpuri

    Chitrakoot

    Mathura

    Ambedkarnagar

    Aligarh

    Pratapgarh

    Ghaziabad

    Gonda

    Bagpat

    Gorakhpur

    Badaun

    Azamgarh

    Shahjahanpur

    Ballia

    Unnao

    Varanasi

    Sitapur

    Kanpur

    Lalitpur

    Etah

    Mahoba

    Shamli

    Multiple Question Paper Series Leaked

    While the investigation is still underway into the allegation of the paper leak for English Subject for UP Board 12th Exam 2022, initial reports have indicated that multiple series of question papers have been leaked leading to the cancellation of exams in over 24 districts. To avoid such a situation, UPMSP prepares multiple question series which are distributed to different districts for the examination. However, reports have indicated that the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I have been allegedly leaked.

    Also Read: UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: Over 4 Lakh Students Skip High School, Intermediate Exams, Know the Reason Here

