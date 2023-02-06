UP Board 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon, Check Details Here

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 soon. As per the schedule released, the UP Board 10th and 12th Examination 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 16, 2023. The UP Board Exam 2023 Hall Ticket will be issued by the board to the respective schools.

According to earlier media reports, the UPMSP 10th and 12th Admit Cards were to be issued by the first week of February 2023. Almost 58 Lakh students are set to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2023.

When will the UP Board 2023 Admit Card be Released?

Uttar Pradesh Board will be releasing the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam Admit Card soon. Candidates appearing for the UP Board Matric and Intermediate Examinations will be issued hall tickets through their respective schools. It is expected that the UP Board 10th and 12th Hall Ticket 2023 will be made available in the coming week.

How to Download UP Board Admit Card 2023?

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be issued to the students through their respective schools. The school authorities will be able to download the UP Board class 10 and class 12 admit cards through the link which will be available on the official website. School heads are required to enter the school login credentials and download the UPMSP 10th and 12th admit cards.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th, and 12th Admit Card download link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the link

Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card for further reference

Details Mentioned on the UP Board Admit Card 2023

The UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Registration number

Exam Centre Name and address

Exam schedule

Reporting time to the centre

Instructions to be followed

