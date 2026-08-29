UP Board APAAR ID 2026: Schools Asked to Ensure 100% Student Entry Before Registration Last Date
UPMSP has asked schools to ensure 100 percent APAAR ID entry before the advance registration last date. APAAR ID is a 12 digit identification code necessary for students. Read the article to know more details.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released an official notification about APAAR ID. The board has urged school principals, teachers and parents to ensure that all students create their APAAR IDs. The board released this notice in the broader interest of students. This step protects the digital academic future of students. The advance registration process for Classes 10 and 12 is in process. The board has asked schools to make every effort for 100 percent APAAR ID entry before the last date of advance registration. Scroll down to get more information.
What is APAAR ID and Why Does It Matter ?
APAAR ID is a 12 digit permanent digital identification number for every student. It keeps all academic records in digital form. Students no longer have to worry about losing or damaging physical documents. The APAAR ID links the full academic journey from school to higher education. It also includes academic credits and report cards. Certificates like marksheets, transfer certificates and other academic documents can be stored digitally through Digilocker. This initiative matches the government vision of One Nation One Student ID. These documents stay safe in digital form.
Schools Must Aim For 100 Percent Entry
The board has clearly said that giving APAAR ID details in the registration form is not mandatory, However the board has made a special appeal to schools and parents. Accurate student data helps students access scholarship welfare schemas and educational facilities without any hurdles. Parents should get an APAAR ID created for their children. They must enter the ID in the advance registration and examination forms. School administration must guide parents and give them full assistance during the process. The creation of this ID is a simple and secure process. It is completed only with the consent of parents. Principals must make every possible effort to achieve 100 percent APAAR ID entry among students before the last date. This digital identity stays with a student for their whole academic life. This step will digitally empower students in Uttar Pradesh. Their educational records will become more accessible and secure. Parents and schools should act now to secure the digital future of every student.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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