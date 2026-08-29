UP Board APAAR ID 2026: Schools Asked to Ensure 100% Student Entry Before Registration Last Date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released an official notification about APAAR ID. The board has urged school principals, teachers and parents to ensure that all students create their APAAR IDs. The board released this notice in the broader interest of students. This step protects the digital academic future of students. The advance registration process for Classes 10 and 12 is in process. The board has asked schools to make every effort for 100 percent APAAR ID entry before the last date of advance registration. Scroll down to get more information.

What is APAAR ID and Why Does It Matter ?

APAAR ID is a 12 digit permanent digital identification number for every student. It keeps all academic records in digital form. Students no longer have to worry about losing or damaging physical documents. The APAAR ID links the full academic journey from school to higher education. It also includes academic credits and report cards. Certificates like marksheets, transfer certificates and other academic documents can be stored digitally through Digilocker. This initiative matches the government vision of One Nation One Student ID. These documents stay safe in digital form.