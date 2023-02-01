UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card To Release Soon, Check Steps To Download Here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 16, 2023. As per the updates, the UPSMP will release CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Once the hall ticket, is released, the school authorities can download the same from the official website and distribute it among the students.

It must be noted that only school authorities are allowed to download the admit card through the school login. Once released, they will download it and get it stamped by the Principal or Chairman before distributing it to the students. Students must note that the UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit card is an important document for appearing in the near exam. Without this, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card?

The authorities will soon release the UP Board Class 10, 12 admit card on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Once released, school authorities can follow these steps to download-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 10th or 12th admit card 2023

Step 3 : Now, select the exam type, district from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter the roll number, security code

Step 5 : Click on Download Admit Card

Step 6: The Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts

Details Mentioned on UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

Once the authorities release the admit card, candidates can download it on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. These are the details to be mentioned on the hall ticket-

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Roll number

Father’s name

School name

School code

Board Name

Name of the examination

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Centre code

Centre name

Important instructions

Examination Date and Timing

