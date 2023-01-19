UP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 To Have MCQs, UPMSP Revises Exam Pattern, Check Notice Here

UP Board 10 Exam 2023: As per the updates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced a change in UP Board class 10 exam pattern 2023 this time. As per the revised UP Board class 10 exam pattern, now students have to answer a total 70 marks questions, out of which 50 marks will be descriptive and 20 marks objective.

The objective questions of 20 marks will be asked in the UP Board Class 10 exam. Students have to answer these questions in the OMR sheet. Along with the release of the revised pattern, instructions regarding answering the OMR sheet has also been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

UP Board 10 Exam 2023 To Have MCQs

For the first time, students will have to answer MCQs, they will get an OMR sheet along with answer booklets. If the students make mistake in filling up of OMR sheet, their 20 marks will be deducted completely. Therefore, the students have to fill the sheets properly. The UP Board class 10 OMR sheet will be evaluated by the computer. As of now, UP Board also made the availability of sample OMR sheet that can be used in the high school exam. Earlier, in the last session 2021-2022, the UP board conducted the class 9th exam on the OMR sheet.

Instructions To Use OMR Sheet in UP Board Class 10 Exam 2023

Along with the announcement, UPMSP has also released the instructions regarding answering the OMR sheet. Students can go through some of the instructions provided below -

Students can use only black or blue ball point pen to mark in the OMR sheet.

Every question will have four options, students will have to mark the correct answer in the specific spaces.

They are advised to fill in their answers carefully. Do not write anything else on the OMR sheets as it might lead to rejection.

Students must not use whitener in the OMR sheet or else they will not be marked.

Do not fill in more than one option for any of the questions because there is only one answer.

UP Board Exams 2023

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) announced time table for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations. According to the UP board datesheet 2023, the classes 10, 12 exams will begin from February 16. As per the official notification, these exams will be held in two shifts - from 8 to 11:15 am and from 2 to 5:30 pm.

